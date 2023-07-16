New Video Out

ERIC CLAPTON has released a new double A-side 7” vinyl featuring "How Could We Know," featuring JUDITH HILL, SIMON CLIMIE, and DANIEL SANTIAGO. He has also released a video to accompany the song, click here to check it out now.

The new double vinyl was released by BUSHBRANCH/SURFDOG RECORDS. The video premiered on MTV Live and MTV Classic, and was displayed on hourly rotation throughout the day alongside a TIMES SQUARE video billboard on FRIDAY (7/14), its release date.

The new release comes ahead of ERIC CLAPTON’s CROSSROADS GUITAR FESTIVAL, happening SEPTEMBER 23rd and 24th LOS ANGELES to benefit CLAPTON's CROSSROADS CENTER, a drug treatment center in ANTIGUA.

