Eric Clapton Releases New Double Vinyl And Video For 'How Could We Know'
by Charese Frugé
July 17, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ERIC CLAPTON has released a new double A-side 7” vinyl featuring "How Could We Know," featuring JUDITH HILL, SIMON CLIMIE, and DANIEL SANTIAGO. He has also released a video to accompany the song, click here to check it out now.
The new double vinyl was released by BUSHBRANCH/SURFDOG RECORDS. The video premiered on MTV Live and MTV Classic, and was displayed on hourly rotation throughout the day alongside a TIMES SQUARE video billboard on FRIDAY (7/14), its release date.
The new release comes ahead of ERIC CLAPTON’s CROSSROADS GUITAR FESTIVAL, happening SEPTEMBER 23rd and 24th LOS ANGELES to benefit CLAPTON's CROSSROADS CENTER, a drug treatment center in ANTIGUA.