Jackson

MACDONALD BROADCASTING Urban WQHH (POWER 96.5)/LANSING, MI PD MARIO JACKSON has exited the company. He had been recently promoted (NET NEWS 3/15).

JACKSON told ALL ACCESS, "I want to thank MACDONALD BROADCASTING for the opportunity to carve out a career in radio. It was my honor to work for the owner of MACDONALD BROADCASTING KENNETH “MAC” MACDONALD as well as the President CINDY TUCK and the Operations Manager SCOTT LOOMIS. Very soon I'll have some exciting news to share with everyone."

« see more Net News