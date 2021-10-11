Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Taylor Holds Top Spot With 'Karma' As 'Summer' Goes Top 10; Olivia, Guetta Top 15

* TAYLOR SWIFT holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Karma"*

* Meanwhile, her follow up, "Cruel Summer", vaults 11*-7* and is +2678 spins

* SZA is nearing the top 10 with "Snooze," up 14*-11* and +787 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO leaps into the top 15 in her third week with "Vampire," up 18*-12* and +1808 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY go top 15 with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," move 16*-13* and +567 spins

* LUKE COMBS leaps 21*-16* with "Fast Car," up 1015 spins

* LIL DURK "All My Life" feat. J. COLE goes 22*-20*, up 651 spins

* BAKAR leaps 26*-22* with "Hell N Back" and +608 spins

* DOECHII debuts at 35* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 599 spins

* KALIII debuts at 40* with "Area Codes"

Rhythmic: SZA 'Snooze' Remains #1; Ice Spice/Nicki Top 3; Kaliii Top 5; Tyler, The Creator Top 10

* SZA spends a 3rd week at #1 with "Snooze"

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ go top 3 with "Princess Diana," moving 4*-3* and +566 spins

* KALIII is top 5 with "Area Codes" moving 6*-5* and is +236 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B rises 10*-7* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 554 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR goes top 10 with "DOGTOOTH," up 12*-10* and is +285 spins

* BURNA BOY enters the top 15, up 17*-12* with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," up 334 spins

* THE WEEKND hits the top 15, rising 16*-14* with "Popular," featuring PLAYBOI CARTI and MADONNA

* CHRIS BROWN goes top 20, up 21*-17* with "Summer Too Hot," up 664 spins

* GUNNA debuts at 38* with "fukumean," up 382 spins

* LIL DURK enters at 39* with "Stand By Me (f. MORGAN WALLEN)"

* SMITH enters at 40* with "Lemon"

Urban: Lil Durk/J. Cole Hold Top Spot; Drake 'Search' Top 5; Lah Pat, DaBaby Top 10

* LIL DURK "All My Life" feat. J. COLE retains the top spot for a 2nd week

* NLE CHOPPA feat. LIL WAYNE remains at 3* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up just shy of 500 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B goes 5*-4* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 563 spins

* DRAKE enters the top 5, up 6*-5* with "Search & Rescue," up 510 spins

* LAH PAT goes top 10, up 11*-9* with "Rodeo," featuring BIG JADE, up 380 spins

* DABABY also enters the top 10, rising 13*-10* with "SHAKE SUMN," up 547 spins

* SEXYY RED & TAY KEITH go top 15, up 16*-12* with "Pound Town 2," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 415 spins

* KALIII goes top 15, up 17*-15* with "Area Codes" and is up 200 spins

* ERIC BELLINGER x FABOLOUS x CORDAE enter the top 20, up 24*-20* with "Curious," and is +306 spins

* CHRIS BROWN has the top debut at 31* with "Summer Too Hot," up 637 spins

* GUNNA enters at 38* with "fukumean"

* METRO BOOMIN & SWAE LEE, NAV, FEAT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE debuts at 40* with "Calling"

Hot AC: Rema/Selena Hold Top Spot; Morgan Top 5; Olivia Top 15; Taylor, Miguel Top 20

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ hold at #1 for a 3rd week with "Calm Down"

* MORGAN WALLEN goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "Last Night," up 260 spins

* LUKE COMBS is nearing the top 5, up 7*-6* with "Fast Car," up 433 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO vaults into the top 15, up 20*-13* with "Vampire," and +844 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 20, up 21*-16* with "Cruel Summer," up 698 spins

* MIGUEL enters the top 20 with "Sure Thing," rising 22*-20* and +270 spins

* THE BAND CAMINO debut at 38* with "See You Later," up 179 spins

* FALL OUT BOY enter at 39* with "We Didn't Start The Fire"

Active Rock: Jelly Roll Hold #1; Avenged Sevenfold Top 3; I Prevail, Disturbed Top 5; Avatar Top 10

* JELLY ROLL hold the top spot with "NEED A FAVOR" for a 2nd week

* AVENGED SEVENFOLD go top 3 with "Nobody," up 5*-3*

* I PREVAIL enter the top 5, up 6*-4* with "Deep End," up 41 spins

* DISTURBED also go top 5, up 7*-5* with "Unstopabble"

* AVATAR enter the top 10, rising 11*-9* with "The Dirt I'm Buried In," up 137 spins

* BUSH goes top 15 with "All Things Must Pass," up 16*-14* and +110 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA go top 20, up 23*-19* with "Psycho," rising 182 spins

* HARDY is top 20 as well, up 22*-20* with "SOLD OUT," up 66 spins

* PLUSH debuts at 39* with "Left Behind"

Alternative: Foo Fighters Spend 10th Week at #1; Thirty Seconds Top 5; Boygenius, Hozier Top 15

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 10th week at #1 with "Rescued"

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS go top 5 with "Stuck," up 7*-5* and +196 spins

* BOYGENIUS goes top 15, rising 16*-14* with "Not Strong Enough," up 80 spins

* HOZIER enters the top 15 as well, moving 17*-15* with "Eat Your Young"

* NOAH KAHAN enters the top 20, moving 21*-16* with "Dial Drunk," up 147 spins

* COLONY HOUSE goes top 20 too, up 22*-19* with "Cannonballers"

* POST MALONE hits the top 20 with "Chemical," moving 23*-20*

* FALL OUT BOY is top 25 with "Hold Me Like A Grudge," up 26*-22* and is +103 spins

* FALL OUT BOY also debut at 37* with "We Didn't Start The Fire"

* NOTHING BUT THIEVES enter at 39* with "Overcome"

* YUNGBLUD debut at 40* with "Lowlife"

Triple A: Dave Matthews Band New #1; Beck & Phoenix, Hozier Top 10

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND move 2*-1* with "Monsters"

* BECK & PHOENIX soar 17*-6* with "Odyssey" and +143 spins

* HOZIER go top 10 with "Francesca," up 15*-9* and are +66 spins

* LANA DEL REY is top 15, up 16*-11* with "Say Yes To Heaven"

* NOAH KAHAN vaults 25*-14* with "Dial Drunk," up 108 spins

* ARLO PARKS go top 20, up 21*-17* with "Devotion"

* JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT enter at 26* with "When We Were Close"

* BRISTON MARONEY enters at 27* with "Body"

* GRACE POTTER debuts at 29* with "Good Time"

* MARGARET GLASPY enters at 30* with "Act Natural"

