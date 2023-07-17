Flip

WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION (WVRC MEDIA) Top 40/Rhythmic WCST-F (formerly WRVZ (98.7 THE BEAT))/CHARLESTON, WV has ended its stunt of songs with animal names in their titles and flipped to Classic Rock as 98.7 THE MOUNTAIN. Market veteran STEVE "ANIMAL" ZUBRZYCKI is hosting mornings on the station. The old Rhythmic format moved to what had previously been Country WKAZ-F as 107.3 THE BEAT last week.

PD CRASH POTEET said, “CHARLESTON has long needed a local station that plays true classic rock. THE MOUNTAIN will do just that. When we decided to make this move the first name that came to mind was STEVE ANIMAL.”

“WVRC MEDIA has long been focused on helping our local communities and the businesses within those communities to grow and prosper," said SVP/Market Mgr. JOE PARSONS. " This radio station, THE MOUNTAIN is just another extension and investment on our part to continue those efforts here in CHARLESTON.”

