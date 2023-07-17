-
Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund Releases Impact Report
by Perry Michael Simon
July 17, 2023 at 7:09 AM (PT)
The WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND has released its Impact Report for JULY 2021 through JUNE 2023 and the names of its SPRING 2023 grantee partners.
Exec. Dir. LORELEI WILLIAMS said, “The fight for social and racial justice requires a long-term commitment, and the WMG/BFF SJF is dedicated to supporting global transformation that ensures a lasting impact on future generations. The past three years have been a powerful journey of partnerships with a diverse array of activists, artists, organizers, and entertainment industry leaders. The work is far from done, but we must acknowledge the hard-won milestones our grantee partners have reached in addressing anti-Black racism, driving change in the criminal legal system, diversifying the music industry, and catalyzing cultural innovation.”
The SPRING 2023 grantees, receiving an aggregate of over $4 million, include:
ARTS & CULTURE PILLAR
THE STUDIO MUSEUM OF HARLEM
CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM PILLAR
JULIAN
STOPWATCH
THE LADIES OF HOPE MINISTRIES (LOHM)
THE MARSHALL PROJECT
EDUCATION PILLAR
BLACK LIVES IN MUSIC
GIRLS MAKE BEATS (GMB)
LEADERSUP
NO LABEL ACADEMY (n partnership with artist IDK)
PROJECT LEVEL
THE SARZ ACADEMY
MULTI-PILLAR
AAPI CIVIC ENGAGEMENT FUND
WE ARE FAMILY FOUNDATION
See the Impact Report here.