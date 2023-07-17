Report

The WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND has released its Impact Report for JULY 2021 through JUNE 2023 and the names of its SPRING 2023 grantee partners.

Exec. Dir. LORELEI WILLIAMS said, “The fight for social and racial justice requires a long-term commitment, and the WMG/BFF SJF is dedicated to supporting global transformation that ensures a lasting impact on future generations. The past three years have been a powerful journey of partnerships with a diverse array of activists, artists, organizers, and entertainment industry leaders. The work is far from done, but we must acknowledge the hard-won milestones our grantee partners have reached in addressing anti-Black racism, driving change in the criminal legal system, diversifying the music industry, and catalyzing cultural innovation.”

The SPRING 2023 grantees, receiving an aggregate of over $4 million, include:

ARTS & CULTURE PILLAR

THE STUDIO MUSEUM OF HARLEM

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM PILLAR

JULIAN

STOPWATCH

THE LADIES OF HOPE MINISTRIES (LOHM)

THE MARSHALL PROJECT

EDUCATION PILLAR

BLACK LIVES IN MUSIC

GIRLS MAKE BEATS (GMB)

LEADERSUP

NO LABEL ACADEMY (n partnership with artist IDK)

PROJECT LEVEL

THE SARZ ACADEMY

MULTI-PILLAR

AAPI CIVIC ENGAGEMENT FUND

WE ARE FAMILY FOUNDATION

See the Impact Report here.

« see more Net News