Daugherty

VICE MEDIA GROUP SVP/Revenue and Digital Operations TIM DAUGHERTY has joined ASCAP as SVP/General Licensing, based in NEW YORK and reporting to EVP/Head of Licensing STEPHANIE RUYLE.

“TIM is a strategic executive who excels at providing vision that encourages teams and individuals to perform at their highest levels,” said RUYLE. “I’m looking forward to working with TIM to respond to the evolving economic and technology landscape for general licensees and to ensure that ASCAP members are fairly compensated for the public performance of their works.”

“I am excited to work for ASCAP as a mission-driven organization that embraces innovative ideas in service of its music creator and publisher members,” said DAUGHERTY. “I look forward to working with the ASCAP team to evolve and modernize operations in ways that benefit the organization and our licensee partners.”

