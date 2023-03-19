Combs: Two In The Top 10

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS and his promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with his cover of TRACY CHAPMAN's 1988 hit, "Fast Car." The song tops the MEDIABASE chart in only its 11th week. COMBS also has a second single in the current top 10 with "Love You Anyway," which is up 9-8.

MORGAN WALLEN's recent three-week chart topper, "Last Night," rebounds 3-2 on the chart while JELLY ROLL moves 5-3 with "NEED A FAVOR." The rest of the top five is a recent two-week #1, JORDAN DAVIS' "Next Thing You Know," at #4, and JUSTIN MOORE and PRISCILLA BLOCK's "You, Me, And Whiskey, which rises 6-5.

Likely to crack the top 5 next week is JON PARDI's "Your Heart Or Mine," which jumps 8-6 this week. New to the top 10 this week is THOMAS RHETT's "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)," which rises 11-10. PARMALEE's "Girl In Mine" is up 12-11, and poised to crack the top 10 next week.

« see more Net News