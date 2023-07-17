Holiday Hosts 12-6p On Live 105

AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES afternooner MEGAN HOLIDAY is returning to sister Alternative KITS (LIVE 105)/SAN FRANCISCO for afternoons from 12-6p, effective TODAY (7/17). HOLIDAY will continue to host afternoons on KROQ from 2-6p. The longtime former LIVE 105 air personality was previously with the station from 2010-2021. She first joined LIVE 105 as a sidekick on user-controlled "FREE FOR ALL" night show, later did middays, and eventually morning co-host of "MEGAN & MENACE IN THE MORNING."

"We are excited to welcome MEGAN HOLIDAY back to LIVE 105, where her passion for music first ignited,” said AUDACY RVP/Alternative Programming JOHN ALLERS. "We’re looking forward to watching her reconnect with BAY AREA listeners and set the tone for our station’s weekday programming.”

HOLIDAY said, "First, I’ve got to start by saying two things…YAYYY AREA AND DUBNATION. When I found out about the return of the mighty LIVE 105, I screamed and texted AARON AXELSEN every emoji you could think of. This is the station where I cut my teeth, interviewed my heroes, and formed a family with listeners and my fellow team. I had zero expectations that I would be back on the air…I was just so happy for its return. Hearing 'SOUNDCHECK' WITH AARON AXELSEN on SUNDAY night brought tears to my eyes. Finding out I was getting the opportunity to return as the first weekday voice back on the station left me speechless. I am beyond honored and excited to spend my weekdays with the BAY AREA again. Let’s go!"

