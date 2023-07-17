Coppelia

HOPE MEDIA GROUP has hired COPPELIA as Director of Media Fundraising. She'll help to coordinate and host on-air fundraising for Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON, Contemporary Christian WAYFM Network, Spanish Christian VIDA UNIDA/HOUSTON, MIAMI & NEW YORK, plus Christian Hip Hop stream NGEN.



COPPELIA is coming from Afternoons on CENTRAL FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, INC. Contemporary Christian WPOZ (Z88.3)/ORLANDO and sister station Spanish Christian WPOZ-HD4 (LA Z)/ORLANDO.



VP/New Donor Acquisition JON HULLL shared, “We’re so happy to have COPPELIA back in HOUSTON. When she worked here (from 2011-2019) with both KSBJ and NGEN RADIO, our staff and listeners absolutely fell in love with her passion, her commitment to excellence, and her laugh. Now that we’ve launched VIDA UNIDA, and we’ve completed the merger with WAY MEDIA, our need for someone with COPPELIA’s skills and passionate heart for ministry has increased exponentially. I’m looking forward to working with her again, and excited at the possibilities... especially when you look at the growth, and future growth on the horizon for this ministry.



COPPELIA added, “I’m excited to be heading back home to HOUSTON with HOPE MEDIA GROUP, after an amazing season with Z88.3 & LA Z104.7 KISSIMMEE & 102.5 ORLANDO. The Z family is special, and I’ll miss doing Afternoons with SHADOW. But I’m so excited about this new season, especially when you look at the growth for VIDA UNIDA in three of the four largest markets for SPANISH-speaking listeners in the UNITED STATES. I can’t wait to get this fiesta started."



She'll start with HMG at the end of JULY.

