Top 10

UPSIDE remained on top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for JULY 10-16, with WENDY'S jumping from eighth to second and ZIPRECRUITER up from 16th to third place.

The top 10:

1. UPSIDE (last week #1, 67787 instances)

2. WENDY'S (#8; 52853)

3. ZIPRECRUITER (#16; 44439)

4. BABBEL (#4; 34105)

5. MACY'S (#6; 31340)

6. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#40; 29896)

7. BIG SUGAR PODCAST (--; 29544)

8. SWIFFER (#11l 28579)

9. INDEED (--; 28278)

10. GRAINGER (#10; 27907)

