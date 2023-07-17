-
Upside Leads Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers For July 10-16
by Perry Michael Simon
July 17, 2023 at 8:48 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
UPSIDE remained on top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for JULY 10-16, with WENDY'S jumping from eighth to second and ZIPRECRUITER up from 16th to third place.
The top 10:
1. UPSIDE (last week #1, 67787 instances)
2. WENDY'S (#8; 52853)
3. ZIPRECRUITER (#16; 44439)
4. BABBEL (#4; 34105)
5. MACY'S (#6; 31340)
6. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#40; 29896)
7. BIG SUGAR PODCAST (--; 29544)
8. SWIFFER (#11l 28579)
9. INDEED (--; 28278)
10. GRAINGER (#10; 27907)