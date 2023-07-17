Wilson (Photo: Vicki L. Miller/Shutterstock.com)

BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAINEY WILSON powered through her performance at BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM in CHARLOTTE, NC when a storm rolled in on SATURDAY (7/15). In town to perform with LUKE COMBS for two sold-out shows, WILSON's band equipment was struck by lightning and was too damaged to use. That didn't stop WILSON. She came out for her opening set with just an acoustic guitar, in tandem with one of her guitar players, who also only had his acoustic guitar in-hand.

WILSON posted on her INSTAGRAM account, "We ain’t ever gonna let it rain on this parade ... CHARLOTTE, thank y’all for singin' loud and proud with us." Click here to see the crowd sing along with her.

This isn't the first time WILSON has embraced severe weather. During the CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC FEST in MYRTLE BEACH, SC on JUNE 11th, her band had to cover up their equipment with tarps and leave the stage. WILSON stayed on stage and sang her hits by herself in the pouring rain.

COMBS' performance for night two of his hometown shows in CHARLOTTE was also delayed a few hours due to the lightning and severe weather.

