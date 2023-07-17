Makins

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT has hired ANDY MAKINS as the new General Sales Manager for the radio cluster effective immediately. MAKINS was most recently Digital Sales Manager at WJBK Fox 2 DETROIT. Previously, he worked on the digital agency side of the business. He replaces LYNN MONTEMAYOR, who was recently promoted to Dir./Sales (NET NEWS 7/14).

BEASLEY's DETROIT cluster consists of Active Rock WRIF, Classic Rock WCSX, Classic Hip Hop WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS FM), Gospel WDMK-HD2-WMGC-HD2-W252BX-W260CB (DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK), and Sports WCSX-HD2-W228CJ-W256EA (ROAR).

VP/Market Manager PATTI TAYLOR said, "ANDY's adeptness in the digital and broadcast spaces, along with his ability to coach high performing sales talent, make him the perfect General Sales Manager for stepping into the role in DETROIT. He will fit right in with our team. I could not be more excited for him to get started!"

MAKINS added, “I’m really excited and proud to be joining the BEASLEY family in Detroit. Having the ability to strategically sell across radio and digital is going to be an exciting task ahead. Huge thanks to PATTI TAYLOR and LYNN MONTEMAYOR for the awesome opportunity. Let’s go sell something!”





« see more Net News