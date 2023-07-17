Two New Shows Announced

Rapper GUNNA has announced he will headline two special shows in NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, his first shows in two years. THE GIFT will take place at BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN, NY on SEPTEMBER 9TH, and THE CURSE at YOUTUBE THEATER in LOS ANGELES, CA on SEPTEMBER 28th.

Artist Fan Club and SPOTIFY Fans First pre-sales happens WEDNESDAY, JULY 19th, while general on-sale opens FRIDAY, JULY 21st. GUNNA has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting THE GOODR FOUNDATION’s work to provide healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

Click here for more information.









« see more Net News