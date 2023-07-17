Swagler (Photo: YPR)

Former CBS AUDIO/CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER has landed as Pres./GM of YOUR PUBLIC RADIO, operator of News-Talk WYPR and Triple A WTMD/BALTIMORE, effective AUGUST 1st.

"We are thrilled to welcome CRAIG SWAGLER as the new general manager and president of YOUR PUBLIC RADIO," said Chair LISA MANZONE. "His extensive experience in the broadcast industry, coupled with his innovative mindset and community-building approach, will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional programming and expand our reach. We are confident that CRAIG's leadership will lead YOUR PUBLIC RADIO to even greater heights."

"I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding team of content creators, storytellers, and journalists at YOUR PUBLIC RADIO,” said SWAGLER. “It is an honor to serve BALTIMORE by amplifying issues, stories, and events of the community's rich cultural heritage. WYPR and WTMD are the soundtracks of Baltimoreans, providing immediate local affect, keeping them informed and making an impact on their lives. I look forward to working together to expand the influence and reach of YOUR PUBLIC RADIO as an essential part of Marylander lives.”

« see more Net News