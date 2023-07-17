Moug (Photo: Instagram)

ALL ACCESS is sending a big congratulations to JOHN MOUG of LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS' Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE and his wife STACY who are expecting their first child. Angie of MOUG AND ANGIE MORNINGS checked in to give us the great news. "We are just over the moon about growing the STAR family," she said.

The couple is expecting the baby in JANUARY of 2024. The team made the announcement on their INSTAGRAM account over the weekend.

