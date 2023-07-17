New Shows

TENDERFOOT TV has announced its podcast slate for the remainder of 2023, led by an eight-episode series on the life and death of an aspiring nun who went through conversion therapy. "DEAR ALANA," hosted by SIMON KENT FUNG, will debut in AUGUST.

Also on the slate of new podcasts are PAYNE LINDSAY's "TALKING TO DEATH," a "true crime talk show" (OCTOBER); "RADIO RENTAL PRESENTS... RATTLED & SHOOK" (debuting TODAY (7/17)); "THE ESTATE," with ALEX ESTRADA unraveling a mystery involving his own father (SEPTEMBER); "THE VANISHING POINT -- AN UP AND VANISHED MINISERIES," five true crime stories occurring in one location (SEPTEMBER); "UP AND VANISHED WEEKLY," a weekly spinoff series in partnership with AUDACY (SEPTEMBER); and "DOWN RANGE," hosted by actor and retired NAVY SEAL REMI ADELEKE and retired ARMY Lt. Col. RICH CHOPPA (NOVEMBER).

Returning shows include "RADIO RENTAL" (OCTOBER); "UP AND VANISHED" (NOVEMBER); "TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA," hosted by NEIL STRAUSS (DECEMBER); and "CULPABLE 'CASE REVIEW,'" produced with RESONATE RECORDINGS and AUDACY (AUGUST).

“Telling powerful and profound stories will always be at the center of what we create, and this slate embodies the repertoire of content that focus on new innovative ways to tell these stories from narrative storytelling to talk format,” said CEO DONALD ALBRIGHT. “We’re excited to continue to diversify the content we’re covering, like the story of ALANA CHEN in “DEAR ALANA,” and give a voice and platform to the marginalized and forgotten.”

“Building on the success of our franchise series through spinoffs is going to allow us to connect to our listeners even more granularly,” said LINDSEY. “Listeners can expect a lot of firsts with this year’s slate, including my first-ever talk show 'TALKING TO DEATH,' which is a fresh new approach to covering true crime topics and discussions.”

