MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country WXCL (104.9 THE WOLF)/PEORIA morning co-host STEPHANIE BLUE departed the station on FRIDAY (7/14) after seven years with the company (previously with AC sister WSWT (Mix 106.9)). She posted on the station's FACEBOOK page last week, "Thank you for letting me be a part of your morning for the last three years. After 20 years in radio, I'm stepping outside and changing things up."

Her radio background also includes stints with BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP in FORT MYERS, FL, and REGENT BROADCASTING in PEORIA, among others.

