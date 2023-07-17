Beer That Made Chicago Famous

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 FM THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO's morning team of BRIAN SHERMAN and STEVE TINGLE have taken home the gold medal in the AMERICAN PREMIUM LAGER category at the U.S. OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP with their DRIVER NATION LAGER.

The pair, in partnership with CRYSTAL LAKE BREWING, debuted their new craft beer FATHER'S DAY weekend. Since its rollout, the beer has been in high demand in the local CHICAGO market.

DRIVER NATION LAGER also supports the AMERICAN VETERAN'S SERVICE DOG ACADEMY, an organization that specializes in pairing and training companion, emotional support, and certified service dogs with military veterans coping with the effects of PTSD.

Commneted SHERMAN & TINGLE about the honor, “We are ecstatic that our DRIVER NATION was recognized like this. The fine folks at CRYSTAL LAKE BREWERY are experts in their field and for them to receive this national award wasn't shocking. It's a PREMIUM AMERICAN LAGER that we are honored to have our name on."

For the complete list of winners, go here.

For a current list of locations distributing DRIVER NATION LAGER, go here.

