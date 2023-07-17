Charity For Gun Violence In Tennessee

TOGETHER IN ACTION, a concert benefiting gun violence prevention efforts in TENNESSEE, is set to take place on AUGUST 15th at CITY WINERY NASHVILLE. Artists set to perform are JASON ISBELL, DEVON GILFILLIAN, CHRIS HOUSMAN, JULIE WILLIAMS, AUTUMN NICHOLAS and THE KENTUCKY GENTLEMEN. Tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 at 12p (CT), with the CITY WINERY member presale beginning tomorrow (7/18) at noon (CT).

All net proceeds from the event will go to organizations working to raise awareness about gun violence in TENNESSEE, and MOMS DEMAND ACTION will be on site providing more information on how to get involved in the movement to end gun violence.

Earlier this year, the NASHVILLE community was shaken when a shooter took the lives of three adults and three children at THE COVENANT SCHOOL. According to EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY, TENNESSEE has the 12th-highest rate of gun deaths in the country, with 1,385 people killed by guns in an average year.

COUNTRY ANY WAY creator and event organizer HOLLY G said, “In my efforts to change the landscape of Country music, I'm realizing that a huge part of that is taking a close look at where we live and being vocal about the changes we'd like to see. Since becoming a resident in TENNESSEE, I've incorporated into my mission making sure that marginalized voices and the voices of people who want TENNESSEE to be an inclusive and safe space are heard. Music gives us such a beautiful platform for expression and creating community. I'm so excited that myself, eQUALITY events, and CITY WINERY NASHVILLE were able to pull together such an amazing group of artists to send a clear message that TENNESSEANS deserve a safe place to live.”

