Howard Stern

HOWARD STERN took to the SIRIUSXM satellite on SATURDAY night for an impromptu live show, welcoming the likes of JIMMY FALLON, DREW BARRYMORE, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., BROOKE SHIELDS and JON BON JOVI for what he dubbed a "Back To My Roots" show.

“I’m trying something new, I’m breaking into my own channel,” STERN, currently on summer vacation, said. “I was sitting and playing music, and I thought I would go back to my roots and be a DJ. I have a bunch of people over.”

The stars all picked out some of their favs, with JON BON JOVI going for THE EAGLES' "Hotel CALIFORNIA" and even joining FALLON and DOWNEY JR. to chime in vocally.

BARRYMORE's pick was ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA's “Don’t Bring Me Down.” DOWNEY JR. spun PHIL COLLINS’ “Inside Out,” and FALLON opted to play RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE’s “Killing In The Name.” STERN chose THE CULT’s “She Sells Sanctuary.” In between records, STERN chatted with his guests — several of whom had a few drinks.

Check out the feed from TMZ here.

