U.S. BLACK CHAMBERS is partnering with KMG NETWORKS to launch the USBC RADIO NETWORK in AUGUST with a daily 60-second commentary by Dr. BENJAMIN F. CHAVIS, JR, "THE GOOD NEWS."

USBC Pres./CEO RON BUSBY SR. said, "This collaborative endeavor marks a remarkable milestone in USBC's unwavering mission to reimagine Black media and impactful storytelling. Unified, we will harness the power of radio and media to amplify our voices as well as cultivate an all-encompassing narrative for the Black community. With Dr. BEN CHAVIS JR. as the esteemed host, THE GOOD NEWS will foster dialogue, forge connections, and effect change which is truly exhilarating."

“KMG is honored to work with Dr. CHAVIS to bring his very important audio commentary to a worldwide radio, podcast, and streaming audience,” said KMG CEO GARY KRANTZ. “We are extremely excited that 'THE GOOD NEWS' will be the first offering from the new USBC RADIO & MEDIA NETWORKS. Look for more content to come in the coming months.”

Dr. CHAVIS said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to broadcast 'THE GOOD NEWS' in collaboration with KMG NETWORKS and the US BLACK CHAMBERS, INC. I intend to lift up those good news stories that are not being presented by other media platforms. We intend to amplify those good news stories that help to inspire and motivate positive social transformation, equality and equity.”

