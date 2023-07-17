Manusha Sarawan

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has upped MANUSHA SARAWAN to Managing Director, SOUTHERN & EAST AFRICA.

UMG has recently opened offices in KENYA, COTE DIVOIRE, SENEGAL, CAMEROON and MOROCCO, alongside its operations in NIGERIA and SOUTH AFRICA.

SARAWAN was most recently COO for UMG SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA.

While there, SARAWAN pioneered a digital-first approach to business and has played a key role in negotiating the contracts of some of the most successful AFRICAN artists.

She will continue to work closely with UMG EVP/Market Development ADAM GRANITE to grow the artist roster, and help them achieve success domestically and worldwide.

Commented GRANITE, “I am delighted to promote MANUSHA, who is someone I’ve known since her days at SONY, and during her time at UMG, she has repeatedly shown her leadership skills and strong business acumen. MANUSHA is ideally suited to developing the careers of our market-leading label roster – both regionally and internationally I can’t wait to see her go from strength to strength.”

Added SARAWAN, “This is an incredibly exciting time for AFRICAN music, as it continues to build new audiences both here and across the world. We have an amazing roster of talent here, and it’s a huge privilege to get to work with our artists and our talented team to promote AFRICAN music on the world stage."

