Longtime NASHVILLE music executive JERRY BRADLEY, who earned a non-performer spot in the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2019 and was a second-generation member of Country music's BRADLEY family dynasty, died TODAY (7/17) in MT. JULIET, TN at the age of 83.

BRADLEY worked as both a producer and a record label and publishing executive through his four-decade-long career. In the former role, he helmed records for EDDIE ARNOLD, CHARLEY PRIDE, DOTTIE WEST and many others. On the business side, he served as head of RCA RECORDS' NASHVILLE operations from 1973 through 1982, where his most successful signings included ALABAMA and RONNIE MILSAP, and his most successful project was "Wanted! The Outlaws," featuring WILLIE NELSON, WAYLON JENNINGS, JESSI COLTER and TOMPALL GLASER, which became the first Platinum selling Country album certified by the RIAA.

He later became head of OPRYLAND MUSIC GROUP when the GAYLORD company purchased ACUFF-ROSE PUBLISHING in 1985. Among his signings there was a young KENNY CHESNEY in 1992. CHESNEY said of BRADLEY, "He had a profound and unmeasurable impact on my life. But not just in my life ... he helped change the lives of so many people that had a song in their heart. JERRY’s impact on our creative community will be felt for years.”

BRADLEY was a longtime member of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (CMA) Board of Directors, serving as its president in 1975. Current CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN called BRADLEY "a business icon who was instrumental in the careers of dozens of artists. JERRY loved Country music just as much as he lived it ... JERRY's deep passion for our business will be greatly missed."

He was the son of famed music producer OWEN BRADLEY and the nephew of studio musician legend HAROLD BRADLEY, both also members of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME. JERRY was also the husband of 42 years to longtime ASCAP chief CONNIE BRADLEY, the brother of former BMI Asst. VP PATSY BRADLEY, and the father of current BMI VP CLAY BRADLEY. He also has a grandson and a granddaughter in the business. With his uncle HAROLD, JERRY founded publishing company FORREST HILLS MUSIC in 1963, and he later began engineering and producing records in BRADLEY'S BARN recording studio in MT. JULIET, which he owned with his father.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME CEO KYLE YOUNG said, "BRADLEY grew up in NASHVILLE’s music business, and then he helped shape it. He learned from the best: his father, OWEN BRADLEY, and his first RCA RECORDS boss, CHET ATKINS. Once JERRY took the reins at RCA, he innovated—wresting marketing budgets and album cover control from NEW YORK; expanding Country’s reach to entice Pop and Rock fans; and nurturing dynamic artists like ALABAMA, WAYLON JENNINGS, RONNIE MILSAP, DOLLY PARTON and CHARLEY PRIDE, enabling their HALL OF FAME careers. The album compilation 'Wanted! The Outlaws' epitomizes his genius: entirely conceived by BRADLEY, it supercharged WAYLON, WILLIE, and the Outlaw movement, and earned Country’s first platinum sales certification. Thanks to JERRY, country music gained newfound respect and commercial clout."

A Celebration of Life will be held at CEDAR CREEK YACHT CLUB in MT. JULIET on SEPTEMBER 10Tth at 4p (CT). In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE.

