Lineup Changes

HUBBARD RADIO News-Talk WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH has added the syndicated ERICK ERICKSON for 4-7p (ET). ERICKSON replaces WESTWOOD ONE's BEN SHAPIRO and MATT WALSH and a simulcast of crosstown SCRIPPS NBC affiliate WPTV's news. In addition, the local "SOUTH FLORIDA MORNING SHOW" has been shortened to 6-9a, with FOX NEWS RADIO's BRIAN KILMEADE adding an hour to start at 9a. JOYCE KAUFMAN's local show moves from noon to 3p, with WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO now airing noon-3p.

PD MARK MCCRAY said, “While the radio station is taking a leadership position as the premier News/Talk outlet for SOUTH FLORIDA, we feel these changes and the addition of ERICK ERICKSON will take us to the next level.”

