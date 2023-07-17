Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

The BLACK EYES PEAS' WILL.I.AM posted on INSTAGRAM a collaboration with BRITNEY SPEARS entitled, "Mind Your Business," which will be out today. This is the fourth time the pair has worked together, starting with "Big Fat Bass" in 2011, which appeared on SPEARS' "Femme Fatale" album. The two reunited a year later for “Scream & Shout,” the lead single from the rapper’s “Willpower” record.

WILL.I.AM also executive-produced SPEARS' 2013 album, "BRITNEY JEAN," which included the hit, "Work Bitch."

The new pairing finds SPEARS singing, “Mind your business, bitch.”

This will be SPEARS’ second release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021 after collaborating with ELTON JOHN last year on their "Hold Me Closer" duet, her first Top 10 BILLBOARD Hot 100 track in nearly ten years.

SPEARS, whose tell-all autobiography, "The Woman In Me," will be published OCTOBER 24th, has posted about quitting the music business, but an insider said, “She has talked about recording again and has gotten plenty of offers, some of which she’s turned down, but it’s all about timing and picking the right projects.

“The beauty of BRITNEY being free again is that she gets to call the shots for the first time in a very long time, and she’ll do it at her own pace.”

