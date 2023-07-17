Spread Your Wings

Former radio and music executive KEN LANE has launched his own private aviation brokerage service, RIGHT LANE AVIATION.

LANE explained how he came to form RIGHT LANE AVIATION: Throughout my 30+ years in the music and entertainment industry, WHTZ/NEW YORK, CHRYSALIS RECORDS, SBK RECORDS, EMI RECORDS, JIVE RECORDS, ARISTA RECORDS, 19 ENTERTAINMENT, FONTAINEBLEAU HOTEL, ATLANTIC RECORDS, SIRIUSXM, and PRIMARY WAVE, I have had the privilege of flying privately with many of the artists whom I promoted.

“These experiences ignited my passion for private aviation and inspired me to embark on a journey into the air charter business. Over the past decade, I have actively booked flights and immersed myself in researching, analyzing, and understanding the aviation business. This hands-on experience has not only deepened my understanding of the industry but also allowed me to forge strong relationships with key players in the field.

“Driven by my unwavering passion for the music industry, along with my extensive travel visiting radio stations nationwide, entering the private aviation sector felt like a natural fit. By harnessing my connections within the entertainment world, I discovered a unique opportunity to provide valuable support to artists, managers, and industry professionals seeking personalized travel. As a seasoned veteran intimately acquainted with the nuances of artist touring, my insider's perspective will ensure a seamless flying experience.

“With access to the most advanced aircraft, helicopters, and 5,000+ airports worldwide, our elite team of aviation specialists is dedicated to delivering luxury, discretion, safety, and on-time precision for all your flight needs. Right Lane Aviation also has 24/7 partnerships with air ambulance services across the globe.”

Reach KEN at (917) 797-8003, ken@rightlaneaviation.com, and visit rightlaneaviation.com.

