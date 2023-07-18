New Flagship

AUBURN UNIVERSITY athletics are moving from TIGER COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WTGZ (THE TIGER 95.9)/AUBURN, AL to the crosstown AUBURN NETWORKS cluster, which carried the games in 2013-16. Classic Hits WGZZ (WINGS 94.3)/AUBURN will air football, men's basketball, and the weekly "TIGER TALK." Baseball and women's basketball will air on AC WAUE (AU100), and Sports WGZZ-HD3-W294AR (ESPN 106.7) will feature guests from AUBURN's staff and broadcast team.

“We are excited to bring the AUBURN TIGERS back home as flagship stations in the AUBURN-OPELIKA area,” said AUBURN NETWORKS VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WITTEN. “We deeply value the passionate AUBURN fanbase and are committed to providing unparalleled coverage of AUBURN UNIVERSITY athletics.”

“The opportunity to rededicate our stations to AUBURN UNIVERSITY sports further strengthens our commitment to our listeners,” added RADIOALABAMA Pres./CEO LEE PERRYMAN. “We are also proudly affiliating with the AUBURN SPORTS NETWORk on (Country WYEA) KiX 100.3 in SYLACAUGA.”

