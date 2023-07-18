New Show

With the U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM in action at the WORLD CUP in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND, former USWNT players CHRISTEN PRESS and TOBIN HEATH are hosting an audio and video podcast recapping WOMEN'S WORLD CUP matches. "THE RE-CAP SHOW" debuts on THURSDAY (7/20) with a preview episode. The show is produced by RE-INC, the company co-founded by PRESS, HEATH, MEGAN RAPINOE, and MEGHAN KLINGENBERG, with HEADGUM STUDIOS.

HEATH said, “THE RE–CAP SHOW is the antithesis of your typical sports broadcast commentary. It is an unfiltered, women-led resource that will highlight the perspectives of players who have dedicated their lives to soccer and know the game best. This is the first time we haven’t competed in 15 years, so we’re fired up to support our team from the sidelines. THE RE–CAP SHOW is here to give our fans what they crave -- our unfiltered opinions, what really goes on at world championships, and what the biggest moments truly feel like.”

PRESS added, “We have always aimed to be a purposeful brand that creates social impact. What makes RE–INC different is that we have never been shy about our ethos and putting our quest for equality in women’s soccer, and women’s sports more broadly, front and center. THE RE–CAP SHOW will be an extension of this mission to level the playing field for all, while amplifying the voices of women in sports.”

