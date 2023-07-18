10th Annual

iHEARTMEDIA's 2023 iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA is returning to MIAMI at the KASEYA CENTER on OCTOBER 21st with a lineup including RICARDO MONTANER, FONSECA, SERVANDO Y FLORENTINO, LUIS FIGUEROA, GALE, MENUDO, and CHAYANNE. iHEARTRADIO syndicated host and iHEARTLATINO Pres./Chief Creative Officer ENRIQUE SANTOS will host the tenth annual event, at which CHAYANNE will receive the iHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD..The show will air on iHEARTMEDIA's Spanish Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies stations and on several iHEART digital stations, and will be available on HULU.

“We’re honored to once again bring together incredible artists, electrifying music and a vibrant community,” said SANTOS. “Here's to a decade of unforgettable moments, unity and the power of Latin music!”

Tickets will be going on sale FRIDAY (7/21) at 10a (ET) via TICKETMASTER.

