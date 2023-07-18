Schedule

GRIDIRON NETWORK has announced an eleven-game slate for its college football radio broadcasts this season. KEY NETWORKS is handling advertising sales, with GOW MEDIA offering technical and back office support.

“We are proud of the schedule that we’ve put together for this season,” said GRIDIRON NETWORK Pres./GM and play-by-play voice NOAH BRITT. “SATURDAYS in the fall are for college football, and we’re going to bring the excitement of some of the biggest ACC and SEC games to listeners across the country.” BROTT will be joined by analysts JON REYNOLDS and DANNY WUERFFEL with JASON CROWDER, KURT KRETSCHMAR, and PATRICK JOHNSON serving as sideline reporters.

The schedule:

SEPTEMBER 23: FLORIDA STATE @ CLEMSON

SEPTEMBER 30: FLORIDA @ KENTUCKY

OCTOBER 7: WAKE FOREST @ CLEMSON

OCTOBER 14: MISSOURI @ KENTUCKY

OCTOBER 21: TEXAS TECH @ BYU

OCTOBER 28: TENNESSEE @ KENTUCKY

NOVEMBER 2: SOUTH ALABAMA @ TROY

NOVEMBER 4: NOTRE DAME @ CLEMSON

NOVEMBER 11: ALABAMA @ KENTUCKY

NOVEMBER 18: NORTH CAROLINA @ CLEMSON

NOVEMBER 25: VIRGINIA TECH @ VIRGINIA

“KEY NETWORKS looks forward to working with the team at Gridiron Sports to bring the excitement of college football to audiences and advertisers across the country,” said KEY NETWORKS COO DENNIS GREEN. “A great list of games is on the schedule and we look forward to kickoff this fall!”

“This is an exciting schedule of college football games for the listening audience,” said GOW MEDIA Chairman DAVID GOW. “We’re looking forward to a great season of college football with our new partners at GRIDIRON NETWORK and the longtime broadcast professionals at KEY NETWORKS.”

