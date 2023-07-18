Jackson

Veteran sportscaster SCOTT JACKSON is joining Sports WVSP (PRIORITY AUTO SPORTS 94.1)/NORFOLK for afternoons, starting JULY 31st. He replaces TIM DONNELLY, who recently exited to join CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. Sports WCMC (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH.

JACKSON, most recently a part-timer at AUDACY Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN) and Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON, SIRIUSXM sports update anchor, and WASHINGTON COMMANDERS post-game host, will continue the latter job as well as serving as OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY men's basketball play-by-play voice on ESPN+. He worked for MAX MEDIA at the former Sports WGH-A/NORFOLK in 1993-96.

JACKSON said, “I am so excited to come back to where it all started. The 757 area has always meant a lot to me. I look forward to the opportunity of informing and entertaining the passionate sports fans in HAMPTON ROADS once again.”

OM MIKE "MOOSE" SMITH said, “We were fortunate to find SCOTT! He has major market experience, already has roles with sports franchises we are associated with, works with the NFL team that many of our listeners support, and has local ties within the community. He truly is a perfect fit for us.”

