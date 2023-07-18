New Program Starts

AUDACY has started LAUNCH, a music discovery program set to spotlight emerging artists. Using broadcast and digital airplay, artist vignettes, digital editorial and social conent, AUDACY will help introduce new artists to its listeners and followers. The initial LAUNCH artists are JELLY ROLL, WARREN ZEIDERS and DOECHII.

AUDACY SVPP and Head Of Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN commented, "Radio has long played an essential role in new music discovery, and LAUNCH reaffirms radio’s unique ability to promote emerging talent and deliver compelling content to its audience. What started last year at LOSERS BAR in NASHVILLE with budding star JELLY ROLL has blossomed into a platform that will shape the future of music and provide a launchpad for talented musicians. LAUNCH represents our ongoing commitment to driving new music discovery and delivering unique experiences to our dedicated listeners."

"AUDACY has continued to be a huge supporter of this single," said JELLY ROLL of his 2022 single, “Need A Favor,” and the role AUDACY played in his success. He continued, "I’m excited to continue my partnership with them and officially be a part of their new LAUNCH program." A previous hit at Country radio, "Need A Favor" is now being promoted across AUDACY's Hot AC portfolio.

Country artist WARREN ZEIDERS, who will be featured across the company's Country brands with his single, "Pretty Little Poison," said, "As a dude who wasn't planning to do this whole thing, I kind of got very blessed, and AUDACY has believed in me along the way. The best way to put it is I'm very fortunate and blessed. I think that the good LORD has kept his hand on me and has brought my fans into my life who have supported me since day one, so I'm just super fortunate that I get to say that I'm going to be an artist who is on Country radio … Growing up listening to the radio, I'm just super grateful."

Rapper/singer DOECHII added, "I am honored and can’t thank AUDACY enough for this opportunity."I have been so excited seeing the response to my record, “What It Is,” and I can’t wait for it to reach a larger audience.”

DOECHII and "What It Is" will be featured on LAUNCH and on AUDACY's Top 40 stations.

AUDACY is introducing three new stations on the AUDACY app and digital platforms with the LAUNCH artists and more, LAUNCH: NEW COUNTRY; LAUNCH NEW POP; and LAUNCH: NEW ALTERNATIVE. Look for NEW ALTERNATIVE to name its first feature artists in the coming weeks.

