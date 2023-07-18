Ramsey (Photo: Play It Again Music Group)

PLAY IT AGAIN ENTERTAINMENT (PIA), the label and management division of NASHVILLE-based PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP, has promoted ALYSSA RAMSEY to Manager of Label Services/Day-To-Day. In her new position, RAMSEY will oversee label projects and artist development, including A&R, marketing, branding, and release timelines. In addition, she will act as the day-to-day manager for SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE/PIA-signed artist DYLAN MARLOWE. She will report to GM CADE PRICE and company founder/CEO DALLAS DAVIDSON.

A native of TEXAS, she previously worked in the booking industry at RED 11 MUSIC in NASHVILLE and RODEO AUSTIN, as well as a creative intern at ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT. She joined PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP in 2021 and had responsibilities that included Creative Assistant and Project Manager.

DAVIDSON said, "ALYSSA RAMSEY is always working. She loves our artists and spends every day making sure there are no stones unturned. I truly believe that she wants to make our artists' dreams come true as much as they do! ALYSSA has been instrumental in breaking DYLAN MARLOWE as an artist, and is well on her way to do the same with TYLER CHAMBERS. She’s been an exceptional addition to PIAMG, and we are lucky to have her."

« see more Net News