Carver

Veteran radio manager CAROLYN CARVER has been named GM of CURTIS MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WPTF-A-W224DK-W253CY-W254AS-W298DB, Classic Rock WQDR-A-W225DF-W227CZ-W228CV-W251CA-W262CZ (ROCK 92.9), and TRIANGLE TRAFFIC NETWORK/RALEIGH-DURHAM. Most recently VP/Sales for the GREATER WILMINGTON (NC) BUSINESS JOURNAL, CARVER has worked at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/AMARILLO, iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/BUFFALO, and other companies.

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Pres./COO TRIP SAVERY said, “CAROLYN is a great addition to our management team in RALEIGH. Her experiences in radio, digital, and publishing align with the opportunities we have at WPTF, TRIANGLE TRAFFIC NETWORK and ROCK 92.9. I am looking forward to seeing her leading our teams to even greater heights.”

CARVER added, “I am thrilled to join such a well-respected team and company and I am looking forward to many years of 'crushing it'!"

