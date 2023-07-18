Honoring Edwards And McCoy

The CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CCMA) will honor talent agent BRIAN EDWARDS and artist JASON McCOY with inductions into the 2023 CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME. Both will be celebrated at an induction ceremony during 2023 COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK, taking place in HAMILTON, ON, SEPTEMBER 14–16.

McCOY's career spans more than 25 years, and he's a two-time CCMA Male Vocalist of the Year. He has won multiple CCMA and CMA awards, along with a Canadian Gold-certified album and the CMA Global Artist Award from the NASHVILLE-based COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION. He was creator and front man of the best-selling band in Canadian Country music history, THE ROAD HAMMERS. With them, he earned a Canadian Platinum-certified album, three CCMA Group of the Year awards (two years consecutively), and a JUNO Award.

He transferred his stage presence into hosting television shows "SMASHTOWN" (CMT CANADA/USA), CMT’s "PET HEROES" (2010/2011), and "JASON McCOY EATS AMERICA," as well as his work with CMT on two seasons of "THE ROAD HAMMERS" series. In addition to a full touring schedule, McCOY is a morning host with BELL MEDIA Country CICX (PURE COUNTRY 106)/ORILLIA, ON, and host of the nationally syndicated weekly radio show, "NOTHIN’ BUT THE 90S."

EDWARDS' career spans more than 40 years. He started his journey in the music industry in his teens and became the youngest talent agent in NORTH AMERICA to be licensed by the FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS UNION. He started his former company, ROCKLAND ENTERTAINMENT INC., just after high school. He's has gone on to represent some of the most notable names in Canadian Country music, including a more than 25-year relationship with STOMPIN’ TOM CONNORS and over four decades with TOMMY HUNTER, plus RED GREEN, THE LEAHY FAMILY, RITA MACNEIL, CHARLEY PRIDE, and more. To date, EDWARDS has promoted over 5,000 shows across CANADA, the UNITED STATES, and AUSTRALIA.

EDWARDS said, “I’m overjoyed and endlessly grateful for the opportunity to be inducted into the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME. The music business has been my life. I started in this industry before leaving high school and have been working in it ever since. Being recognized amongst so many of the legends of Canadian Country music that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the course of my career really brings it all home. Thank you, CCMA, this means the world to me.

McCOY said of his award, “I’ve always been proud to be part of the Canadian Country music community. It means a lot to me to be able to receive this amazing recognition from my peers and the music industry who have always been so supportive of my creative endeavors. I’m truly humbled by this honor.”

