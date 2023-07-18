Greg & Biscuit

AUDACY Alternative KNRK (94/7fm ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND)/PORTLAND, OR morning host GREG GLOVER has arranged "BISCUIT’S BIRTHDAY BASH" on SATURDAY, JULY 22nd. The free event features live music from local acts TRIPLE RAINBOW, TRAGIC KINGDOM, HOLIDAY FRIENDS, BUDDY WYNKOOP, and HOTEL POOLS to benefit local nonprofit animal rescue STUMPTOWN STRAYS.

"BISCUIT" is GLOVER's 12-year old rescue mutt, his AM sidekick, who is in-studio weekdays for ALTERNATIVE MORNINGS on 94/7fm. The pet-friendly event will be in the beer garden at BANTAM TAVERN. It begins at noon, with cake for humans and pupcakes for canines offered at 3p.

"The little mutt sure does know how to throw a big party," said GLOVER. "It’s a perfect way to have some fun, connect on a local level, and support the community all at the same time."

