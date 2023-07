September 3rd

MID-WEST FAMILY Alternative WRIS (THE RESISTANCE 106.7)/MADISON, WI has announced "TASTE OF MADISON" with COLONY HOUSE, THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES, CHAD TEPPER, and SENSES, with local support from SEASAW and FOO FOO DOLLS.

The free show is on SEPTEMBER 3rd at CAPITOL SQUARE.

« see more Net News