WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM), THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT, and Country star BAILEY ZIMMERMAN have joined forces to sign a global publishing deal with singer-songwriter BRANDON WISHAM. The GEORGIA native caught ZIMMERMAN's ear on social media, and the pair formed a friendship that led to WISHAM moving to NASHVILLE to begin his professional music journey.

WISHAM began collaborating with ZIMMERMAN and landed the cut “Pain Won’t Last" on ZIMMERMAN’s debut full-length debut project, "Religiously: The Album."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN said, “From the first listen of the songs that BRANDON had written, we knew he had a head-turning voice and we wanted to join his team. We’re extremely proud to be partnering with BAILEY and the team at THE CORE as we welcome BRANDON into the WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

