Dan + Shay (Photo: Robby Klein)

Kudos to the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR team for landing a massive first week with DAN + SHAY's new single, "Save Me The Trouble," which is this week's most added song. It starts with 134 stations out of the box, and debuts at #30 on the MEDIABASE Country chart. The single not only had the biggest add day for a Country single released this year, but also the biggest impact date total for the duo in their career to date.

"Save Me The Trouble," which enjoyed the "World Premiere" treatment from iHEARTMEDIA's Country stations on FRIDAY (7/14), is the first single from the duo's fifth studio album, BIGGER HOUSES, coming on SEPTEMBER 15th.

SAM HUNT's "Outskirts" (MCA NASHVILLE) also had a strong first week, picking up 48 new stations, joining the two that went early on the single. The week's other new single, KIDD G's "Daylight Savings" (THE VALORY MUSIC CO.) starts with 21 stations, 16 of them coming aboard on its impact date.

« see more Net News