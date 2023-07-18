Over 37,000 Items Collected

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network's 'Ultimate Baby Shower' collected over 37,000 items including diapers, strollers and car seats were donated. Listeners brought their gifts to FLR baby showers or visited drop off locations in their city. In KANSAS CITY, nine churches raised over $12,500 a baby bottle campaign to help local pregnancy centers.



Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer MIKE KANKELFRITZ shared, “It’s been amazing to collaborate with our listeners for the past seven years, helping to provide hope to new moms and families in need through FAMILY LIFE RADIO’s Ultimate Baby Shower."



The events took place in ARIZONA, KANSAS, NEW MEXICO and TEXAS.

