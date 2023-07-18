-
Listeners Donate To Family Life Radio Network's 'Ultimate Baby Shower'
by Todd Stach
July 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM (PT)
FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network's 'Ultimate Baby Shower' collected over 37,000 items including diapers, strollers and car seats were donated. Listeners brought their gifts to FLR baby showers or visited drop off locations in their city. In KANSAS CITY, nine churches raised over $12,500 a baby bottle campaign to help local pregnancy centers.
Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer MIKE KANKELFRITZ shared, “It’s been amazing to collaborate with our listeners for the past seven years, helping to provide hope to new moms and families in need through FAMILY LIFE RADIO’s Ultimate Baby Shower."
The events took place in ARIZONA, KANSAS, NEW MEXICO and TEXAS.