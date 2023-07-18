New Text To Win Technology

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has opened registration for its seventh bi-annual IBA NATIONAL CASH CONTEST. The contests are designed to grow listeners and revenue. Deadline to register for the program is 5p (CT), JULY 31st. A major new feature of the contest is text-to-win technology.

IBA Pres. RON STONE said, “The IBA NATIONAL CASH CONTEST is one of the strongest benefits of being an IBA member. To be able to participate in a fully managed program like this, complete with BENZTOWN imaging, with up to three $1,000 winners daily, cannot be beat for the minimal investment of $300 per station. No other national program even comes close.”

He added of the texting option, “Our new digital partner, ENVISIONWISE, has helped us develop a text-to-win opportunity that heretofore was not an option. This is a major step forward for the contest and keeps us in line with listener behaviors!”

Stations must be a member of the IBA to participate in the cash contest. New members may join and participate in the contest by clicking here.

« see more Net News