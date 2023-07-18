Johanson (Photo: LinkedIn)

Senior Publicist COURTNEY JOHANSON departs NASHVILLE-based GREENROOM PR after 11 years to join RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT. She will be part of the management teams for Country artists KIP MOORE, CAYLEE HAMMACK and TUCKER BEATHARD, "all artists I have been fortunate enough to know and love over the years," she said.

JOHANSON started with GREENROOM as an intern in 2012 before being hired on full time. She said, "I can honestly say there’s nowhere else I would have chosen to spend the last decade."

Reach her at RED LIGHT here.

« see more Net News