'Concert For The Kids'

iHEARTMEDIA Country WTQR (Q104.1)/GREENSBORO, NC will host CONCERT FOR THE KIDS featuring performances by CHRIS YOUNG and THOMPSON SQUARE to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

The event will take place on THURSDAY, AUGUST 24th at the PIEDMONT HALL in GREENSBORO, NC. Tickets are on sale now.

