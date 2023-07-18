Parrish

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA Anchor/Reporter SANDRA PARRISH is retiring as of JULY 28th, reports the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO.

PARRISH joined WSB in 1995 after stints with WPLO-A/LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, WNGC/ATHENS, GA, and WDUN-A/GAINESVILLE, GA; she has won several regional MURROW AWARDS along with awards from other organizations.

« see more Net News