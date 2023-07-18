Still shot from the music video

While it declined to cite a reason, CMT has confirmed to BILLBOARD that is has taken the music video for JASON ALDEAN's "Try That In A Small Town" out of rotation. The SHAUN SILVA-directed clip premiered last FRIDAY (7/14) on PARAMOUNT's CMT and PARAMOUNT's TIMES SQUARE billboard in NEW YORK. It currently has 383,000 views on YOUTUBE. A behind-the-scenes video, released at the same time, has 12,000 views.

The song, written by KURT ALLISON, TULLY KENNEDY, KELLEY LOVELACE and NEIL THRASHER, paints a picture of the perceived difference between big city life, and small-town living, particularly when it comes to crime. At Country radio, the song kicked off with premiere programming on MAY 19th across iHEARTMEDIA, SUMMITMEDIA and TOWNSQUARE Country stations, resulting in a #38 debut on the MEDIABASE chart. It has since climbed to #27.

BILLBOARD reports that the song was in rotation at CMT through SUNDAY, "playing in the morning music video hours. It is unclear how many times CMT played the video before pulling it on MONDAY. Other than confirming the outlet had yanked the video, CMT declined to comment on the decision to cease playing the clip." ALDEAN’s representative did not immediately respond to the publication's request for comment, but the artist himself addressed the controversy in a tweet TODAY. Read his statement below, which describes his thoughts about the song, but does not specifically comment on the video.

