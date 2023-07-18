Danny Howard

Dance music management agency THE GONGAWARE GROUP has signed DJ, producer and BBC RADIO 1 "DANCE PARTY" host DANNY HOWARD for representation in both NORTH and SOUTH AMERICA. HOWARD is currently a DJ in residence at AMNESIA IBIZA (alongside GORGON CITY and SONNY FORDERA) and at BCM in MALLORCA.

As head of his own NOTHING ELSE MATTERS label, HOWARD has played a key role in breaking artists throughout the years and is considered one of the biggest influencers in the dance music genre.

THE GONGAWARE GROUP issued the following statement, “We are very excited to bring one of dance music’s premier authorities on the culture, sound, and scene over to the AMERICAS and look forward to introducing him to an even wider set of fans in the future.”

