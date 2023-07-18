First Draft Of Podcast Glossary

Podcast industry research and advocacy firm SOUNDS PROFITABLE and their partners have released the first draft of the PODCAST INDUSTRY GLOSSARY.

Commented SOUNDS PROFITABLE partner BRYAN BARLETTA, “The PODCAST INDUSTRY GLOSSARY serves as a centralized and collaborative resource to appropriately define and govern the terms critical to operating in the business side of podcasting. We set out to create a repository of terms and definitions companies can confidently incorporate into their support documentation, educational materials, and sales collateral. Our plan is to revisit these terms on an annual basis as our industry continues to evolve, starting with a period of open feedback ending on AUGUST 2nd.”

SOUNDS PROFITABLE are encouraging all those with a vested interest in the business side of the podcast industry to review the terms and provide feedback for new terms or expanded definitions through this hyperlinked form. Once finalized, the glossary will be made available for the industry to adopt and freely incorporate into their own material to better serve our entire industry.

Added AD RESULTS MEDIA SVP Media Operations LISA JACOBS, “I have spoken on panels and with people, who have been in the industry for a long time, that use terms incorrectly: leveraging host read and baked in as synonyms; that listeners, downloads and impressions are all the same and many more. It is time that we define, as an industry, the different terms for who is reading ads, the way ads are inserted and the way we measure so that we can focus on growth instead of decoding verbiage.”

Said GUMBALL VP Creator Partnerships DANE CARDIEL, “Lack of transparency and alignment of terms make us less efficient as an industry, and attempting to transact with definitions that aren’t similar leads to frustration and potentially some parties being taken advantage of — collaborating with each other on standardization efforts like this one is our quickest path to broader adoption of podcasting as a viable/robust marketing channel.”

