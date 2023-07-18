Grace Agostino (Photo: LinkedIn)

NUEVA NETWORK names GRACE AGOSTINO VP Network Sales. The broadcast media sales vet has held significant positions at renowned organizations, including KATZ MEDIA GROUP, INTEREP RADIO, iHEARTMEDIA, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM and, most recently, GEN MEDIA PARTNERS.

AGOSTINO is known for her passion, enthusiasm and dedication, which have inspired colleagues and friends, earning her a reputation as a mentor and nurturer.

Said NUEVE NETWORK CEO JOSE M. VILLAFANE, "We are thrilled to welcome GRACE AGOSTINO to the NUEVA NETWORK team as our new Vice President Of Network Sales. Her extensive experience, proven track record, and strong industry relationships make her an invaluable addition to our organization. We are confident that her expertise and forward-thinking approach will drive our network's success and further strengthen our position in the industry."

In her new role, AGOSTINO will oversee the development and execution of strategic sales initiatives, leveraging her deep industry knowledge to drive growth and foster relationships with clients and partners, based in NEW YORK and reporting to SVP Network Sales JOSE MATEO.

« see more Net News