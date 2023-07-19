Set For October 6

WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY has been set for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6. The theme this year is, "Where All Voices Are Welcome."

WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY founder and MARSHALL UNIVERSITY/W. PAGE PITT SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM Dir. Dr. ROB QUICKE commented, "Now, more than ever, we need to remind everyone that college radio is a place for all voices, where every person is respected and encouraged to speak up and join the conversation. This year’s theme resonates deeply with our students and listeners, and I’m excited to hear the special content that the students will produce for this year’s event."

WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY board member and GOSHEN COLLEGE WGCS (91.1 THE GLOBE)/GOSHEN, IN's AMELIA TURNBULL said, "“College radio is really a place where all voices matter. No matter who you are, what you identify as, or what you do with your life. You'll always have a place in college radio. I’m forever grateful for my college radio station because it empowered me to have a voice and to be myself."

This year is the 13th annual WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY. LIVE365.COM will host a live 24-hour Global Marathon.

You can get more information at www.collegeradio.org.

« see more Net News