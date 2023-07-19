Coming This Fall

Hip Hop artists YG, TYGA, and SAWEETIE have unveiled their fall 2023 "STR8 TO THE KLUB" tour. Fourteen arena shows are set in 13 cities in NORTH AMERICA. The tour starts SEPTEMBER 21 in SACRAMENTO and wraps up in LOS ANGELES on NOVEMBER 22 at the KIA FORUM. Other stops include SAN FRANCISCO, TUCSON, LAS VEGAS, DALLAS, VANCOUVER and more.

Get more information at str8totheklub.com.

« see more Net News